Bangkok governor confident 70% of city’s residents will be inoculated against COVID-19 within August







Bangkok Governor Assawin Kwanmuang said today (Sunday) that he is confident that 70% of the population of the capital will have received at least one dose of vaccine by the end of this month.

The governor observed the vaccination service at the Bang Khae branch of The Mall today, one of the 25 non-hospital vaccination facilities operated by City Hall.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





