  • August 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Bangkok governor confident…

Bangkok governor confident 70% of city’s residents will be inoculated against COVID-19 within August

Bangkok governor confident 70% of city’s residents will be inoculated against COVID-19 within August

COVID-19 vaccination service at the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization. Photo: Chulabhorn Royal Academy. www.cra.ac.th.



Bangkok Governor Assawin Kwanmuang said today (Sunday) that he is confident that 70% of the population of the capital will have received at least one dose of vaccine by the end of this month.

The governor observed the vaccination service at the Bang Khae branch of The Mall today, one of the 25 non-hospital vaccination facilities operated by City Hall.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

COVID Delta variant dominant, no Lambda yet
News

COVID Delta variant dominant, no Lambda yet

August 8, 2021
Thailand records 19,983 new COVID cases, 138 fatalities on Sunday
News

Thailand records 19,983 new COVID cases, 138...

August 8, 2021
China’s ‘Bat Woman’ Warns New COVID ‘Variants Will Continue to Emerge’
Asia

China’s ‘Bat Woman’ Warns New COVID ‘Variants...

August 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.