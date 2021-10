A student who developed blood clots after getting her second Covid-19 vaccine shot and her left leg was amputated has since died of a haemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery.

Ketsiree Kongkaew, 20, a student at Phangnga Community College, died on Monday morning at Songklanagarind Hospital, Thai media reported on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

