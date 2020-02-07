Number of Coronavirus Cases Aboard Cruise Ship Quarantined Off Japan Rises From 20 to 61





The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus.

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus on board the cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese coast has risen from 20 to 61, Japan’s NHK broadcaster reported citing the Ministry of Health.

According to the outlet, passengers and crew members who showed symptoms such as fever, or were in close contact to others who were infected, were tested for the virus. Those newly infected will be transported to medical institutions in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, and Shizuoka Prefectures, as well as Kanagawa Prefecture.

