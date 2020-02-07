Over 100,000 Chinese tourists still in Thailand, according to Immigration Bureau

Over 100,000 Chinese tourists still in Thailand, according to Immigration Bureau1 min read
There are currently more than 100,000 Chinese tourists and long-stayers in Thailand, including 2,038 who came from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and 91,688 from Guangzhou, which is close to Wuhan, Pol Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang, Commissioner of Thailand’s Immigration Bureau told a news conference today.
1,004,067 Chinese people arrived in Thailand between January 1st and February 6th, and 889,567 have already returned home.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World