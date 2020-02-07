Over 100,000 Chinese tourists still in Thailand, according to Immigration Bureau





There are currently more than 100,000 Chinese tourists and long-stayers in Thailand, including 2,038 who came from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and 91,688 from Guangzhou, which is close to Wuhan, Pol Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang, Commissioner of Thailand’s Immigration Bureau told a news conference today.

1,004,067 Chinese people arrived in Thailand between January 1st and February 6th, and 889,567 have already returned home.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

