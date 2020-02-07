Fri. Feb 7th, 2020

Over 100,000 Chinese tourists still in Thailand, according to Immigration Bureau

Chinese tourists pose for a photograph

Chinese tourists pose for a photograph. Photo by shankar s.


There are currently more than 100,000 Chinese tourists and long-stayers in Thailand, including 2,038 who came from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and 91,688 from Guangzhou, which is close to Wuhan, Pol Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang, Commissioner of Thailand’s Immigration Bureau told a news conference today.

1,004,067 Chinese people arrived in Thailand between January 1st and February 6th, and 889,567 have already returned home.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

More Returnees from Wuhan Under Disease Investigation

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Thailand to hold World's Largest Parade of Food Trucks

Austrian man, 68, dies after 12-story fall in Patong

Man arrested in Suphan Buri for making schoolgirl porn

More Returnees from Wuhan Under Disease Investigation

Number of Coronavirus Cases Aboard Cruise Ship Quarantined Off Japan Rises From 20 to 61

