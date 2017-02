A private hospital staff in charge of X-ray service was arrested for obscenity charge after a female patient lodged complaint with Samut Prakarn police that she was sexually abused.

The arrest of Kiatiphot, 27, a X-ray technician of a well-known private hospital came after a 25-year-old male student complained that she was abused while receiving X-ray scanning at the hospital on February 5.

Thai PBS