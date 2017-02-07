‘Millionaire Pretty’ Who Hit 8 Cars Cleared for New License

BANGKOK — Police said Monday they’re not sure why an internet celeb accused of crashing into eight cars while under influence of meth two months ago was allowed to take a test to regain her license to drive.

Despite facing a criminal trial for DUI stemming from the November incident, Kritrada “Zomy” Tabtimphol posted a photo of herself sitting for a written driving test on Saturday, which the officers in charge of her case said they were at a loss to explain.

By Teeranai Charuvastra