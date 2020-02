NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A retired land official has been arrested for shooting dead two raucous, boozing neighbours after their carousing disturbed his sleep, at a housing estate in Thung Song district.

The shooting at Thavorn housing estate in tambon Chamai was reported about 10.30pm on Wednesday, said Pol Col Surin Chuaykaew, duty officer at Thung Song.

