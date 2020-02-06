Legendary actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103





PanARMENIAN.Net – Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving movie stars from Hollywood’s golden age, whose rugged good looks and muscular intensity made him a commanding presence in celebrated films like “Lust for Life,” “Spartacus” and “Paths of Glory,” died on Wednesday, February 5, at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 103, The New York Times reports.

His son the actor Michael Douglas announced the death in a statement on his Facebook page.

Douglas had made a long and difficult recovery from the effects of a severe stroke he suffered in 1996. In 2011, cane in hand, he came onstage at the Academy Awards ceremony, good-naturedly flirted with the co-host Anne Hathaway and jokingly stretched out his presentation of the Oscar for best supporting actress.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

