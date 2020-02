BANGKOK, Feb 6 (TNA) – Fire destroyed about 10 houses in the Wat Makok Community in central Bangkok. Initially, one person, escaping from a building was reportedly injured in the incident.

Firefighters took about one hour to put the blaze under control after the fire broke out at about 10 am. on Thursday.

