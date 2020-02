SURAT THANI: Two cruise ships brought thousands of European visitors to the rescue of Koh Samui as the last group of Chinese tourists left this southern resort island.

The German-flagged AIDAbella and British-registered Marella Discovery docked at Koh Samui with about 3,500 passengers, mostly from Britain and Germany.

