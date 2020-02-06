Thu. Feb 6th, 2020

Thailand to hold World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks

Street food stalls in Bangkok

Street food stalls in Bangkok. photo: Ian Gratton.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Kingdom is set to host the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks”, and is planning the largest assembly of food trucks in one place.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan announced today that his ministry, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Food Truck Club (Thailand) will be hosting the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks” on March 7-8, 2020 at IMPACT Lakeside, Muang Thong Thani.

Tags:

