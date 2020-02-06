Thailand to hold World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks

Thailand to hold World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Kingdom is set to host the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks”, and is planning the largest assembly of food trucks in one place.
Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan announced today that his ministry, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Food Truck Club (Thailand) will be hosting the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks” on March 7-8, 2020 at IMPACT Lakeside, Muang Thong Thani.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Panod Srisinsuphya,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand