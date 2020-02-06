Thailand to hold World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Kingdom is set to host the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks”, and is planning the largest assembly of food trucks in one place.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan announced today that his ministry, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Food Truck Club (Thailand) will be hosting the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks” on March 7-8, 2020 at IMPACT Lakeside, Muang Thong Thani.

