CHON BURI, Feb 7 (TNA) – Two more Thai people evacuated from Wuhan city of China had a cold and were isolated for examination.

The Public Health Ministry reported that the two people had stayed in the same room at the Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri province after the evacuation on Tuesday.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts