A man has been arrested in Suphan Buri province for alleged sexual abuse of a schoolgirl and videotaping it for sale on his Facebook messenger and Twitter accounts.

Police apprehended Suchart Charoenphol, 37, in front of a school in Muang district of Suphan Buri on Thursday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

