Thursday, December 28, 2017
Police Intercept Activist With Cheap Seiko For Gen. Prawit

General Prawit Wongsuwan
TN News 0

BANGKOK — Ekachai Hongkangwan may have no love for the junta deputy junta chairman currently besieged by a scandal involving his collection of luxury watches, but the activist said Thursday that he sympathized with the general as a fellow watch lover.

That was the rationale Ekachai gave for attempting to block a junta motorcade Wednesday morning: to present Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan with a new watch as a New Year’s gift. For his latest stunt, Ekachai was detained by police, though the activist said he was told no charges would be filed.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

