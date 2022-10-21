Iconic Thai cartoon ‘Kabuan Karn Gae Jon’ turns into animation for TV









A series of cartoon strips in a mass-circulation newspaper debut 50 years ago and books from 1976 “Kabuan Karn Gae Jon” (Anti-Poverty Club) remain highly popular among fans of Thai cartoon series and the books have become rare used-book items that are sought after by book lovers.

Written by Prayoon Chanyawongs named as The King of Thai Cartoon, Kabuan Karn Gae Jon was not only a treasure of local wisdom on food and agriculture, it inspired and encouraged the poor people to be aware of self-sufficient living.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

