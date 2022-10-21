79-year-old grandma tragically murdered by her drug-crazed grandson in Chonburi









A grandson, who was high on illegal drugs, brutally beat his 79-year-old defenseless grandma to death with a spade and a rusty cleaver in Chonburi, according to a police report.

The heartbreaking incident took place at a house in the Khlong Kio subdistrict of Ban Bueng district, Chonburi, yesterday, October 20th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

