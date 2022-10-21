October 21, 2022

79-year-old grandma tragically murdered by her drug-crazed grandson in Chonburi

2 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




A grandson, who was high on illegal drugs, brutally beat his 79-year-old defenseless grandma to death with a spade and a rusty cleaver in Chonburi, according to a police report.

The heartbreaking incident took place at a house in the Khlong Kio subdistrict of Ban Bueng district, Chonburi, yesterday, October 20th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



