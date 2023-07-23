Approval of 24/7 Entertainment Venues in the Pattaya Area: U-Tapao Airport Area Only









The Thai Cabinet has approved a proposal to allow entertainment venues to operate 24-hours a day only in the U-Tapao International Airport area to boost tourism. Thai officials and entertainment association representatives have since clarified after the original proposal appeared to cover Pattaya as well that this is not, for now, the case.

Pattaya entertainment venue operators deny paying bribes to police

Mr. Damrongkiet Pinitkarn, a secretary of the Pattaya Entertainment Association, told the Pattaya News that the Thai cabinet HAS approved to allow 24-hour operation of entertainment venues but only in the U-Tapao International Airport area and planned to be developed airport city. This allowance is primarily to service passengers who are waiting for their flights so they can order alcohol to drink and not for all night and day beach and nightclubs. This proposal for 24-hour operations does not currently affect entertainment venues in Pattaya, Damrongkiet clarified.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





