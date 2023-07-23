Approval of 24/7 Entertainment Venues in the Pattaya Area: U-Tapao Airport Area Only

TN July 23, 2023 0
Aerial view of U-Tapao International Airport

Aerial view of U-Tapao International Airport. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




The Thai Cabinet has approved a proposal to allow entertainment venues to operate 24-hours a day only in the U-Tapao International Airport area to boost tourism. Thai officials and entertainment association representatives have since clarified after the original proposal appeared to cover Pattaya as well that this is not, for now, the case.

Pattaya entertainment venue operators deny paying bribes to police

Mr. Damrongkiet Pinitkarn, a secretary of the Pattaya Entertainment Association, told the Pattaya News that the Thai cabinet HAS approved to allow 24-hour operation of entertainment venues but only in the U-Tapao International Airport area and planned to be developed airport city. This allowance is primarily to service passengers who are waiting for their flights so they can order alcohol to drink and not for all night and day beach and nightclubs. This proposal for 24-hour operations does not currently affect entertainment venues in Pattaya, Damrongkiet clarified.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

