Coalition including Move Forward unlikely to prevail: Pheu Thai

TN July 23, 2023 0
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Pheu Thai Logo 2021. Image: Pheu Thai Party.




The Pheu Thai Party leader has said if the election-winning Move Forward Party (MFP) is part of its coalition alliance, it is unlikely to win enough parliamentary support to elect a prime minister and form the next government.

Move Forward Lets Pheu Thai Take the Lead in Forming New Government

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Sunday that over the past two days Pheu Thai discussed the eight-party alliance’s government formation efforts with political parties outside its bloc and determined that the other parties will not support the effort if the alliance includes a party that plans to change the lese majeste law, Section 112 of the Criminal Code that punishes anyone deemed to have criticised senior members of the royal family with up to 15 years in prison.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Coalition including Move Forward unlikely to prevail: Pheu Thai

TN July 23, 2023 0
