Man arrested in Japan for stabbing three others on Osaka train
apanese police have arrested a man who injured three people with a knife on a train in the western Japanese city of Osaka on Sunday, according to Kyodo news agency.
At Least Four Stabbed in Japanese Trade Center
A staff member at Rinku-Town station in Osaka prefecture made an emergency call to police to report a multiple stabbing, in an incident believed to have happened while the train was running.
(Japan) – At Least Three People Were Injured In A Stabbing Attack On A Train In Japan's Osaka Prefecture On Sunday, Suspect In Custody#shuttletvnews pic.twitter.com/FP0qy0VvAp
— ShuttleTV (@shuttletvnews) July 23, 2023
The three victims, a young man, an older man in his 70s and the train driver, have been taken to hospital, but authorities have said none have life-threatening injuries.
Police have arrested a man carrying three knives on suspicion of attempted murder. He later admitted to stabbing the victims.
-Thailand News (TN)
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.