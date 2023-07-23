Man arrested in Japan for stabbing three others on Osaka train

TN July 23, 2023 0
Komachi Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station, Japan

Komachi Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station, Japan. Photo: っ. CC BY-SA 3.0.




apanese police have arrested a man who injured three people with a knife on a train in the western Japanese city of Osaka on Sunday, according to Kyodo news agency.

At Least Four Stabbed in Japanese Trade Center

A staff member at Rinku-Town station in Osaka prefecture made an emergency call to police to report a multiple stabbing, in an incident believed to have happened while the train was running.

The three victims, a young man, an older man in his 70s and the train driver, have been taken to hospital, but authorities have said none have life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested a man carrying three knives on suspicion of attempted murder. He later admitted to stabbing the victims.

Thailand News (TN)

