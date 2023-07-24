Pattaya Baht Bus Crashes into Motorbike and Kills 19-year-old Woman









A baht bus in Pattaya failed in a bid to overtake another vehicle before crashing head-on into a motorbike, instantly killing a 19-year-old female rider.

Female chef crashes into baht bus in Pattaya and suffers serious injuries

The tragic accident was reported to the Banglamung police at 02:30 AM Monday morning, July 24th, 2023. The Banglamung police coordinated with Sawang Boriboon rescue workers before hurrying to the incident scene along with Pattaya News reporters.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





