Pattaya Baht Bus Crashes into Motorbike and Kills 19-year-old Woman

TN July 24, 2023 0
Baht bus in Pattaya

Baht bus in Pattaya. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




A baht bus in Pattaya failed in a bid to overtake another vehicle before crashing head-on into a motorbike, instantly killing a 19-year-old female rider.

Female chef crashes into baht bus in Pattaya and suffers serious injuries

The tragic accident was reported to the Banglamung police at 02:30 AM Monday morning, July 24th, 2023. The Banglamung police coordinated with Sawang Boriboon rescue workers before hurrying to the incident scene along with Pattaya News reporters.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

