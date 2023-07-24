Pattaya Baht Bus Crashes into Motorbike and Kills 19-year-old Woman
A baht bus in Pattaya failed in a bid to overtake another vehicle before crashing head-on into a motorbike, instantly killing a 19-year-old female rider.
The tragic accident was reported to the Banglamung police at 02:30 AM Monday morning, July 24th, 2023. The Banglamung police coordinated with Sawang Boriboon rescue workers before hurrying to the incident scene along with Pattaya News reporters.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
