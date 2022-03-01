First Saudi flight to Thailand in 32 years gets a warm welcome
The first Saudi Arabian Airline direct flight to Thailand in 32 years arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport yesterday evening (Monday) with 71 passengers on board, marking a milestone in the resumption of good relations between the two countries.
The aircraft and its passengers were given a warm welcome. Airport officials performed a traditional greeting by spraying water into the air to form an arch over the aircraft as it slowly moved toward its stand on the apron.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
