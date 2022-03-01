March 1, 2022

First Saudi flight to Thailand in 32 years gets a warm welcome

12 hours ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Immigration and transfers sign

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Immigration and transfers sign. Photo: Sunline Liu / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The first Saudi Arabian Airline direct flight to Thailand in 32 years arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport yesterday evening (Monday) with 71 passengers on board, marking a milestone in the resumption of good relations between the two countries.

The aircraft and its passengers were given a warm welcome. Airport officials performed a traditional greeting by spraying water into the air to form an arch over the aircraft as it slowly moved toward its stand on the apron.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

