First Saudi flight to Thailand in 32 years gets a warm welcome









The first Saudi Arabian Airline direct flight to Thailand in 32 years arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport yesterday evening (Monday) with 71 passengers on board, marking a milestone in the resumption of good relations between the two countries.

The aircraft and its passengers were given a warm welcome. Airport officials performed a traditional greeting by spraying water into the air to form an arch over the aircraft as it slowly moved toward its stand on the apron.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

