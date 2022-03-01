Thailand May Need to Relay Exports to Russia Through Third Nations
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thailand – Russia Business Council (TRBC) has suggested that Thailand may need to export goods to Russia through other countries. The comments came after the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and other nations blocked Swift access for some Russian banks in response to Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
TRBC Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said Russia was hit with similar measures in 2014 when it annexed Crimea. He noted, however, that goods can still be exported to Russia through nations such as Belarus and China.
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
