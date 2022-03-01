March 1, 2022

Thailand May Need to Relay Exports to Russia Through Third Nations

12 hours ago
View of Laem Chabang port city in Chonburi Province

View of Laem Chabang port city in Chonburi Province.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thailand – Russia Business Council (TRBC) has suggested that Thailand may need to export goods to Russia through other countries. The comments came after the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and other nations blocked Swift access for some Russian banks in response to Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

TRBC Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said Russia was hit with similar measures in 2014 when it annexed Crimea. He noted, however, that goods can still be exported to Russia through nations such as Belarus and China.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Wounds on Tangmo’s body, scratch on boat companion

14 mins ago TN
Vladimir Putin

Thailand will not rush to condemn Russia over Ukraine, says Foreign Minister Don

20 mins ago TN
Thai Police uniform

Police Open Cybercrime Center to Receive Online Complaints

23 mins ago TN

