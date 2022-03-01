Suspected Phuket Gunman Arrested In Canada









PHUKET, March 1 (TNA) – A suspected gunman who killed an Indian man in the southern island province early last month was arrested in Canada and Thai prosecutors will seek his extradition.

Jumpol Phansamrit, director-general of the International Affairs Department at the Office of the Attorney-General, said Canadian police arrested Matthew Dupre. He was one of two suspects wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Phuket Court for the premeditated murder of Jimi Sandhu. The victim was found dead at a villa in Phuket on Feb 4.

TNA

