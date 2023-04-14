Overcrowding prompts limited access to Khao San Road









Police vow they must limit access to Khao San Road as the well-known alley was dangerously overcrowded by Songkran festival revellers on Thursday night.

Thais Celebrate Songkran, The Thai New Year

Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, said on Friday that visitors could access Khao San Road from Chakrapong Road only and other channels to Khao San would be used as exits for effective control on the number of people on Khao San Road.

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

