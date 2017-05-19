German Parliament Passes Stricter Rules for Rejected Asylum Seekers

The German parliament passed a law making it easier for the authorities to detain asylum seekers who were not allowed to stay in the country, the parliament’s statement said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The law was adopted on late Thursday despite the fact that the opposition parties, as well as two lawmakers from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which is a member of the ruling coalition, had voted against the bill.

“The rejected asylum seekers can be detained if the deportation within the next three months is impossible. In addition, the detention [of asylum seekers] can now last up to 10 days [instead of four days previously],” the statement said referring to the rejected asylum seekers, who may pose a threat to public security.

Sputnik International