Friday, May 19, 2017
Sweden drops rape probe against Julian Assange

Julian Assange in Norway on March 2010
PanARMENIAN.Net – Sweden’s director of public prosecutions has decided to drop the rape investigation into Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, BBC News reports.

Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.

Assange, 45, has lived in the Ecuadoran embassy in London since 2012, trying to avoid extradition. He feared being extradited to the US if sent to Sweden.

He could face trial in the US over the leaking hundreds of thousands of secret US military and diplomatic documents.

