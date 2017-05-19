Almost 90% of Germans Against Turkey’s EU Membership

Friday, May 19, 2017
An 86 percent majority of German citizens and 84 percent of Dutch are against the potential membership of Turkey in the European Union, while the least resistance to the idea was felt among the Spanish (60 percent), according to the poll.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An 86 percent majority of German citizens are against the potential membership of Turkey in the European Union, a poll showed Friday.

The survey carried out by the European People’s Party group (EPP Group) showed that the majority of Dutch (84 percent) also were against Ankara joining the bloc, whereas the least resistance to the idea was felt among the Spanish (60 percent).

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

