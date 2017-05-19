PM warns people against thunderstorms

BANGKOK, 19 May 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has warned the general public against thunderstorms and has instructed all areas to urgently help flash flood victims and repair damaged houses.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned the general public against thunderstorms that may occur during this period, urging the public to closely follow announcements from the Meteorological Department and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Full story: NNT

