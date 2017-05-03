Thursday, May 4, 2017
More tropical thunderstorms to hit Thailand

More tropical thunderstorms to hit Thailand

Clouds over Bangkok skies
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 3 May 2017 (NNT) – Thailand expects more tropical thunderstorms during 4-7 May 2017 while the Greater Bangkok area will likely have normal thunderstorms.

Meteorological Department (TMD) Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai said the overall weather condition in Thailand this week will remain hot with thunderstorms in some areas, particularly in the lower northeastern, eastern, lower central, and central regions.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: tewit kemtong,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
