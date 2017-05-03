More tropical thunderstorms to hit Thailand

BANGKOK, 3 May 2017 (NNT) – Thailand expects more tropical thunderstorms during 4-7 May 2017 while the Greater Bangkok area will likely have normal thunderstorms.

Meteorological Department (TMD) Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai said the overall weather condition in Thailand this week will remain hot with thunderstorms in some areas, particularly in the lower northeastern, eastern, lower central, and central regions.

