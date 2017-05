Members of the public are warned not to buy or sell their bank accounts or ATM cards or they may face jail terms and/or fines on money laundering charge.

The stern warning was issued by Pol Gen Chaiya Siri-amphankul, secretary-general of Anti-Money Laundering Office, in response to a press report about an advertisement in the social media which offers to buy and sell bank accounts and ATM cards at attractive prices.

By Thai PBS Reporters