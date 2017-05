Embattled Mae Hong Son governor Suebsak Iamvijarn will be reinstated in the next two weeks after he was cleared of the allegation that he bought sex from students in the northern province.

Interior permanent secretary Krisda Boonrach told a press conference on Friday the probe team, headed by deputy permanent secretary Prayoon Rattanaseni, had cleared Mr Suebsak of the allegation that he had sex with underaged students.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters