Friday, May 19, 2017
Thai Dessert Shop Makes Realistic Puppy Puddings, Divides Internet

Innovative realistic puppy puddings by Wilaiwan Dessert Shop
Coconut cream puddings are very popular in Thailand, but while they usually come in flower shapes, one dessert shop in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, decided to shake things up a bit by using puppy-shaped molds instead. Photos of the realistic-looking edible puppies made quite an impact online, sparking a heated debate.

Innovative realistic puppy pudding
Delicious realistic puppy puddings prepared by a dessert shop in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

Within six hours of posting photos of their new treats on Facebook, Thai dessert shop Wilaiwan had already gotten over 10,000 shares and hundreds of comments. But that was only the beginning, as the photos soon started making the rounds on blogs and news sites, and even attracted the attention of international news networks. Some people loved them and said that they would love to eat a slimy puppy, while others said they looked too much like their pets, and couldn’t even think about sticking a spoon in one.

