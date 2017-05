A Thai maths teacher has boasted proudly of humiliating students by shaving some of their hair.

On 18 May 2017, a maths teacher of Hua Phluang Community School in Tha Tako District of Nakhon Sawan Province whose Facebook account name is ‘Worawut Sirithum’, posted a set of photos of schoolchildren with their heads shaved unevenly.

“For those who asked for it, I have delivered,” reads the caption of the post.

Full story: prachatai.com

By Prachatai