Two robbers made off with 2.1 million baht after they injured a security and broke open an ATM located in the compound of a company on Petkasem road in Phetchaburi province early Saturday morning.

The security guard of the SR Spinning Company in Tambon Ton Maphrao, Muang district, reportedly told police that at about 4 pm he heard a loud noise of something being sawn coming from an ATM of the Siam Commercial Bank and went to investigate.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters