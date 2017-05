NAN: A 16-year-old boy who was severely beaten after refusing to lend his guitar to a classmate died on Friday after more than two weeks in a coma.

Sitthichai “Nong Job’’ Pengnan, a Mathayom Suksa 4 student at a school in Na Noi district of this northern province, was pronounced dead at 12.48pm on Friday at Nan Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

RARINTHORN PETCHAROEN,

BANGKOK POST