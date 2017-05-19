Early Results Show Record-High Turnout in Iran’s Election

Friday, May 19, 2017
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – While the Iranian Interior Ministry is busy counting the ballots in presidential election around six hours after conclusion of the polls, early results suggest that the voter turnout is as high as 70 percent.

Authorities say the official statistics are going to be released soon.

Unofficial reports suggest that around 6 million people have attended the polls in the Province of Tehran alone.

More than 56,400,000 Iranian people were eligible to vote. 40 million voters would then translates into a turnout of around 71 percent.

