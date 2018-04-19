Police Commander dissatisfied with police officers Songkran results

BANGKOK, 19th April 2018 (NNT) – The Commander of the Royal Thai Police has voiced dissatisfaction with the work of authorities during the Songkran holiday, especially with the commanding officers in three provinces.

Royal Thai Police Commander Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda held off on naming the three officers and their provinces, but indicated he was dissatisfied with their efforts during the Songkran holiday. He said he is considering having the three transferred to posts at the National Police Operations Center, suggesting that the move would be due to their failure to adequately prevent road accidents and maintain road safety during Songkran.

