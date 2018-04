PHUKET: A woman has had her leg severed after the motorbike she was riding collided into the back of a pickup truck in Chalong yesterday (Apr 24).

Maj Tada Sodarak of the Chalong Police was notified of the accident, which occurred before the entrance to the Tesco Lotus Chalong shopping centre on Chao Fa West Rd northbound at about midday.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News