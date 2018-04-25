Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Thai national arrested for smoking ice in the middle of Walking Street

Thai national arrested for smoking ice in the middle of Walking Street

Pattaya Walking Street
TN Pattaya 0

Suwanit Janmechai, 35, from Saraburi was found in possession of 0.35 grams of ice (methamphetamine) and drug taking equipment after police arrested her on Monday after seeing a widely viewed video online in which she appears to be smoking ice in public near Miami Night Club on the world famous Walking Street. Multiple witnesses said she was openly smoking methamphetamine on the street.

She admitted she was a drug user to the police but said it was not her in the video – just someone who looked like her and was wearing the same clothes. It was unclear how she got the drugs as she also stated she is homeless and was the wearing the same clothes as the video.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Drunken Russian Assaults Volunteer Police in Thailand

Marriage reception desk in Thailand

300,000 Baht Dowry Paid at Cock-Hen Wedding

Breaking News

Five Injured in Pattaya Island shooting over “Cat Poo” issues

Leave a Reply