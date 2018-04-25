Thai national arrested for smoking ice in the middle of Walking Street

Suwanit Janmechai, 35, from Saraburi was found in possession of 0.35 grams of ice (methamphetamine) and drug taking equipment after police arrested her on Monday after seeing a widely viewed video online in which she appears to be smoking ice in public near Miami Night Club on the world famous Walking Street. Multiple witnesses said she was openly smoking methamphetamine on the street.

She admitted she was a drug user to the police but said it was not her in the video – just someone who looked like her and was wearing the same clothes. It was unclear how she got the drugs as she also stated she is homeless and was the wearing the same clothes as the video.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News