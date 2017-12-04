Thousands of people show up to receive anti-cancer herbs from Mor Sang

Thousands of cancer patients and relatives of terminally-ill cancer patients queued up in front of the house of Mr Sangchai Haelerttrakul, or Mor Sang as he was widely known, in Muang district of Prachin Buri to receive free herbal medicines claimed to have the qualities to cure cancer.

Because of the high turnout, Mor San’s assistants divided the people in four groups for proper management to make sure that all who were present were distributed the herbal medicines they needed.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS