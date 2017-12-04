Monday, December 4, 2017
Home > North > Thousands of people show up to receive anti-cancer herbs from Mor Sang

Thousands of people show up to receive anti-cancer herbs from Mor Sang

Thai herbal drinks
TN North 0

Thousands of cancer patients and relatives of terminally-ill cancer patients queued up in front of the house of Mr Sangchai Haelerttrakul, or Mor Sang as he was widely known, in Muang district of Prachin Buri to receive free herbal medicines claimed to have the qualities to cure cancer.

Because of the high turnout, Mor San’s assistants divided the people in four groups for proper management to make sure that all who were present were distributed the herbal medicines they needed.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Mekong Runs Dry

Breaking News

Police Truck Hits, Kills 45-Year-Old Woman

Breaking News

Lampang: Famous Thai TV Program Presenter Attacked In Her Room

Leave a Reply