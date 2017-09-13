Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Thai Herbal powder product forbidden in the Netherlands

BANGKOK, 13th September 2017 (NNT)-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has told Thai nationals not to bring 5-Jedi herbal powder into the Netherlands without permission, as it may violate the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES ) agreement.

According to the MFA’s Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division, Thai citizens wanting to bring the 5-Jedi herbal powder into the Netherlands are required to seek permission first as it contains the by-products of endangered plant species.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

