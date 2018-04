An online romance with a man claiming to be an American soldier in possession of a fortune seized from Islamic State militants has cost a woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat Bt692,000.

Marasee Thanaprasitchai, 56, filed a complaint with Thasala district police after the con artist called her via Facebook urging her to wire him a final instalment of Bt140,000, ostensibly to cover expenses entailed in sending her three bags filled with US dollar notes.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation