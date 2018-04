Opponents against judges’ housing project at Doi Suthep will hold a rally at Tha Pae Gate this coming Sunday (April 29) to convey a message to the judiciary about how the people of Chiang Mai think about the project.

Organizers, led by Doi Suthep Conservation Network, today (April 25) sought permission from Chiang Mai police as required by the Public Assembly Act. They said the event would be peaceful and legitimate and would take just half a day.

By Thai PBS