Thailand honors HM the late King on World Soil Day

Thailand honors HM the late King on World Soil Day1 min read
Thailand has organized nationwide activities to honor His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and his brilliance in the area of soil, as the international community marks World Soil Day on December 5.
One area to which His Majesty King Bhumibol devoted considerable attention, and achieved tangible results, was in the area of soil, specifically preserving soil around water sources and rehabilitating deteriorated soil. His Majesty’s work greatly benefited the nation’s farmers and served as the basis for modern Thai environmental re-balancing efforts. His Majesty initiated a soil development project in 1968 to rejuvenate the soil of suffering farmers and saw to the establishment of a development center aimed directly at soil issues, ultimately bringing about successes which were noted both nationally and around the globe.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand