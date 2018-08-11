Ranger shot dead by alleged insurgents in Pattani





Insurgents are believed to have shot dead a ranger on Saturday morning while he crossed the road from his post to turn off an electric lamp at a sheltered bus stop in restive Pattani.

Police said Ranger Phumsak Yenthua, 23 was shot by an AK47 assault rifle at the bus stop in Ban Rawor village in Tambon Don in Panare district at 7am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

