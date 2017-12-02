Government Savings Bank to issue 80 billion baht’s worth of loans to Thai SMEs in 2018

Saturday, December 2, 2017
Government Savings Bank (GSB) in Thailand
BANGKOK, 2nd December 2017 (NNT) – The Government Savings Bank has set aside a budget of 80 billion baht for next year’s SME loan program.

In his opening remarks at the “Smart SMEs Smart START UP” event in Bangkok, Deputy Finance Minister Wisut Srisuphan said there are more than 3 million SME operators in Thailand, accounting for 99.7% of all entrepreneurs. In 2016, 79% of jobs in Thailand were created by small and medium sized businesses.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

