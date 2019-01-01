Chiang Mai soldier caught in ‘gun road rage’





Footage from a dash cam shows a soldier with a gun advancing on a family of three, apparently threatening to shoot them in Chiang Mai on Monday.

The incident was related to a preceding road-rage incident in the province’s Mae Rim district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

