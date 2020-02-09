Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

9 dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region

Turkey-Iran border in Bazargan

Turkey-Iran border in Bazargan. Photo: M. karzarj.


Nine people died and hundreds of buildings collapsed in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck near the border with Iran, injuring dozens in villages and towns in both countries, Reuters reported government officials as saying.

Three of those killed were children and 37 Turks were injured, including nine critically, Turkey’s health ministry said.

The shallow tremor caused more than 1,000 buildings to collapse in Turkey, prompting a brief rescue effort to find those trapped under rubble.

The quake damaged buildings some 90 km (56 miles) to the west in the Turkish city of Van, and to the east in dozens of villages in Iran, where state TV said 75 people were injured including six in hospital, though there were no fatalities.

Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Iran and Turkey are among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

