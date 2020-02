Thailand may need to consider screening travellers arriving from Italy for coronavirus following a sharp rise in cases in the European country, health officials said on Saturday.

The screening would likely apply if cases escalate further in Italy, Thanarak Plipat, deputy chief of the Department of Disease Control, said at a daily briefing.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

