Man arrested for carrying large knife and threatening passersby on Pattaya Beach

Man arrested for carrying large knife and threatening passersby on Pattaya Beach1 min read
Pattaya – Pattaya City Law Enforcement reported via its social media channels this afternoon that they have arrested a highly intoxicated Thai man from Bangkok for carrying a large knife and threatening tourists and locals on Pattaya Beach.
The incident took place this morning around 11:00 AM near Soi 1. The man, who was severely intoxicated according to police, was openly carrying a large knife, speaking incoherently and threatening people on the beach.
