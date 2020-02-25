Tue. Feb 25th, 2020

Man arrested for carrying large knife and threatening passersby on Pattaya Beach

Pattaya skyline and beach

Pattaya skyline and beach. Photo: WPPilot.


Pattaya – Pattaya City Law Enforcement reported via its social media channels this afternoon that they have arrested a highly intoxicated Thai man from Bangkok for carrying a large knife and threatening tourists and locals on Pattaya Beach.

The incident took place this morning around 11:00 AM near Soi 1. The man, who was severely intoxicated according to police, was openly carrying a large knife, speaking incoherently and threatening people on the beach.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

