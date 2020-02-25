Man arrested for carrying large knife and threatening passersby on Pattaya Beach





Pattaya – Pattaya City Law Enforcement reported via its social media channels this afternoon that they have arrested a highly intoxicated Thai man from Bangkok for carrying a large knife and threatening tourists and locals on Pattaya Beach.

The incident took place this morning around 11:00 AM near Soi 1. The man, who was severely intoxicated according to police, was openly carrying a large knife, speaking incoherently and threatening people on the beach.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



